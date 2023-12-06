19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash appearing in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash that killed two Mason teen girls is expected to be in court Wednesday.

19-year-old Elijah Klages is accused of driving drunk on Aug. 26 and crashing his car in Holt, killing his 16-year-old sister Lilly Klages and 16-year-old Amanda Blue.

Klages’ pre-trial conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial courthouse.

