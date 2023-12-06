Advertise With Us

15 Michigan communities collectively receive nearly $2 million for local park and trail improvements, developments

(WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 Michigan communities will share nearly $2 million in recreation passport grants for park and trail improvements.

Funding for this program came from sales of Michigan’s Recreation Passport, which gives year-round vehicle access to 100-plus state parks and recreation areas, more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds and parking at thousands of miles of trails and other outdoor spaces.

“When we invest in our state parks and public lands, we all benefit,” said Whitmer. “The Recreation Passport helps us improve parks, trails, playgrounds, campgrounds, and so much more across Michigan, improving quality of life and growing our economy. I am proud that we made the largest investments ever into our state and local parks over the last few years. Let’s keep investing in Pure Michigan!”

The following parks and recreation areas in Mid-Michigan were among the 15 communities to receive the funding:

  • Renovations at River Trail Park in Portland
  • Improvements toward Vevay Township Community Park
  • Glenna Droscha Community Park Playground in Aurelius Township
  • Blanksvard Landing Campsite and River Access Development in Ontonagon Township

Selected projects were scored and selected from 47 grant applications seeking $5.4 million in local funding.

“The Recreation Passport secures critical funding for both state and local community parks,” said DNR Director Scott Bowen. “Because 10% of Recreation Passport sales go to communities through these grants, even more of Michigan’s residents and visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Whether strolling through a neighborhood park during your lunch hour, enjoying time with your grandkids at an accessible playground, or playing volleyball with friends at a beach court, having outdoor spaces available and nearby are important to our mental and physical wellbeing.”

The application period for the next Recreation Passport grant funding round opens in early 2024, with applications due April 1.

