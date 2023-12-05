WEATHER EXTRA: Snow showers start the day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across mid-Michigan are waking up to snow showers to start their Tuesday. We have an area of low pressure that will pass south of Michigan today. The low will be close enough to the area to brush us with snow showers. It may be just warm enough for a few raindrops to mix in with the snowflakes. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares if we can expect much in the way of snowfall.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!
More:
- Crews respond to house fire on S Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing
- Sparrow offering free cancer screenings to Lansing area firefighters
- Ingham county felony firearms charges increase with new prosecutor
- 2 charged in connection to fatal shooting near Lansing library
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 5, 2023
- Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
- Lansing Record High: 69° 2001
- Lansing Record Low: -11° 1886
- Jackson Record High: 69º 2001
- Jackson Record Low: 5º 1976
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.