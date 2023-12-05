Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Snow showers start the day

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across mid-Michigan are waking up to snow showers to start their Tuesday. We have an area of low pressure that will pass south of Michigan today. The low will be close enough to the area to brush us with snow showers. It may be just warm enough for a few raindrops to mix in with the snowflakes. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares if we can expect much in the way of snowfall.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 5, 2023

  • Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 2001
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1886
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 2001
  • Jackson Record Low: 5º 1976

