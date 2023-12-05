WEATHER EXTRA: Snow showers start the day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across mid-Michigan are waking up to snow showers to start their Tuesday. We have an area of low pressure that will pass south of Michigan today. The low will be close enough to the area to brush us with snow showers. It may be just warm enough for a few raindrops to mix in with the snowflakes. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares if we can expect much in the way of snowfall.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 5, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 69° 2001

Lansing Record Low: -11° 1886

Jackson Record High: 69º 2001

Jackson Record Low: 5º 1976

