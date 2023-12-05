Studio 10 Ties!

Advertise With Us

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We tied things up on Studio 10!

December is National Tie Month and with numerous holiday gatherings and events, Studio 10 wanted to refresh their knot-tieing skills.

First, they dove into the history of ties and how the accessory has transformed throughout the decades.

In the 1950s, ties took on a more thinner width shorter length.

However, in the ‘60s they became bulkier and took on a shorter look.

Justin gave Rachelle and Nicole a lesson in the “schoolboy” knot!

How did they do?

For more fun facts , check out https://www.elpl.org/.

