Studio 10 Ties!
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We tied things up on Studio 10!
December is National Tie Month and with numerous holiday gatherings and events, Studio 10 wanted to refresh their knot-tieing skills.
First, they dove into the history of ties and how the accessory has transformed throughout the decades.
In the 1950s, ties took on a more thinner width shorter length.
However, in the ‘60s they became bulkier and took on a shorter look.
Justin gave Rachelle and Nicole a lesson in the “schoolboy” knot!
How did they do?
For more fun facts , check out https://www.elpl.org/.
