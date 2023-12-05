Sparrow offering free cancer screenings to Lansing area firefighters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center is offering free skin cancer screenings for Lansing area firefighters.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters as they are exposed to chemicals day in and out on the job.

Firefighters are among the first to risk their lives to help save those in need, but health effects from battling fires may be more dangerous.

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighters are more likely to be diagnosed with some sort of cancer than the general public, and experts said that early detection is the key to survival.

Lansing Fire Battalion Chief Lisa Koenigsknecht found out she had breast cancer in 2021, and she’s not the only female firefighter in Lansing who has dealt with cancer.

“You don’t come into this field thinking that you’re gonna be susceptible to cancer, but our rate of getting cancer is two times higher than anybody else,” said Koenigsknecht. “I always thought that’s not gonna be me, and it was me.”

On Dec. 5, the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center had more than 75 local firefighters sign up for the potential life-saving skin cancer screenings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.