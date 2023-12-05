Snow showers end early Tuesday, and what we’re working on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow showers come to an end early this afternoon, then a late week warm-up is followed by a strong weekend system. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford explains the shift in weather patterns this week, on the News 10+ Digital Desk. And, Taylor Gattoni has a look ahead at Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 5, 2023
- Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
- Lansing Record High: 69° 2001
- Lansing Record Low: -11° 1886
- Jackson Record High: 69º 2001
- Jackson Record Low: 5º 1976
