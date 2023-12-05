Advertise With Us

Snow showers end early Tuesday, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow showers come to an end early this afternoon, then a late week warm-up is followed by a strong weekend system. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford explains the shift in weather patterns this week, on the News 10+ Digital Desk. And, Taylor Gattoni has a look ahead at Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 5, 2023

  • Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 2001
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1886
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 2001
  • Jackson Record Low: 5º 1976

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Photos from 2021 of Tamal and Jerry Flore
Four Clinton County foster, adoptive parents facing multiple counts of child abuse
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127
Delta Twp. ambulance struck in car crash, hospitalizing two
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested for attempted shoplifting during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

Latest News

Michigan has opened up 100 beds across the state for troubled teens going through the juvenile...
Michigan working to fix juvenile justice system
LCC renaming Arts & Sciences Building after former president
MSU announces new community medicine program
Go Green and Go White with MSU Elite Dance Team