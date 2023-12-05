Snow showers end early Tuesday, and what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow showers come to an end early this afternoon, then a late week warm-up is followed by a strong weekend system. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford explains the shift in weather patterns this week, on the News 10+ Digital Desk. And, Taylor Gattoni has a look ahead at Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 5, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 69° 2001

Lansing Record Low: -11° 1886

Jackson Record High: 69º 2001

Jackson Record Low: 5º 1976

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.