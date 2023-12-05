Advertise With Us

Secretary of State Benson shares resources on National Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

(Source: WWSB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dec. 4 was the start of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding people to educate themselves on safe driving from young to old.

Benson encouraged older Michigan drivers to take advantage of available resources on the Michigan website discussing aging and driving safety.

“Safe driving is essential at any age, but aging drivers and their loved ones have unique questions and considerations, said Benson. “The Safe Drivers Smart Options: Keys to Lifelong Mobility website helps aging drivers stay safe behind the wheel, retain their independence, and remain active in their communities. National Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is the perfect time to take advantage of these helpful resources.”

The site contains resources to guide older drivers to plan for safe driving and embrace community mobility as an essential to help them stay engaged in their communities.

The website includes the following resources:

  • “Older driver self-assessment driving tools and videos
  • Links to driver refresher courses and other community supports for older drivers
  • Information about how medications and health problems may affect driving and lists of resources available to drivers about when they stop driving
  • Strategies for initiating conversations about when and how to transition to a non-driving lifestyle
  • Procedures for referring an unsafe driver for a driver reexamination
  • Information about the aspects of aging and how best to interact with older residents for audiences such as law enforcement, healthcare, and other professionals”

According to the Michigan Department of State data in May 2023, nearly 25% of Michigan’s licensed drivers are 65 years old or older.

Approximately 383,000 of those drivers are aged 80 or older.

