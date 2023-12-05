Secretary of State Benson shares resources on National Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dec. 4 was the start of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding people to educate themselves on safe driving from young to old.

Benson encouraged older Michigan drivers to take advantage of available resources on the Michigan website discussing aging and driving safety.

“Safe driving is essential at any age, but aging drivers and their loved ones have unique questions and considerations, said Benson. “The Safe Drivers Smart Options: Keys to Lifelong Mobility website helps aging drivers stay safe behind the wheel, retain their independence, and remain active in their communities. National Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is the perfect time to take advantage of these helpful resources.”

The site contains resources to guide older drivers to plan for safe driving and embrace community mobility as an essential to help them stay engaged in their communities.

The website includes the following resources:

“Older driver self-assessment driving tools and videos

Links to driver refresher courses and other community supports for older drivers

Information about how medications and health problems may affect driving and lists of resources available to drivers about when they stop driving

Strategies for initiating conversations about when and how to transition to a non-driving lifestyle

Procedures for referring an unsafe driver for a driver reexamination

Information about the aspects of aging and how best to interact with older residents for audiences such as law enforcement, healthcare, and other professionals”

According to the Michigan Department of State data in May 2023, nearly 25% of Michigan’s licensed drivers are 65 years old or older.

Approximately 383,000 of those drivers are aged 80 or older.

