Rare Babe Ruth rookie card sells for $7.2 million

A 1914 Babe Ruth rookie card was sold for $7.2 million, making it one of the highest-selling baseball cards in history. (Credit: WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ Staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A rare baseball card drew big money at an auction in Baltimore on Monday.

A 1914 Babe Ruth rookie card was sold for $7.2 million, making it one of the highest-selling baseball cards in history.

“To think something, you know, a piece of cardboard this big is now moving into the genre that you would expect fine art to be in, $7.2 million, crazy,” said Shawn Herne, the executive director at the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum.

The card shows a 19-year-old Ruth in a Baltimore Orioles uniform with the team’s schedule on the back of the card.

A blue version of the rookie card is on display at the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum in downtown Baltimore.

“The local newspaper printed both colors ... people started collecting them. The blue ones are more rare than the red ones, but we are talking about only 10 cards known to exist anyway,” Herne said.

Herne said Ruth is an American icon, and investing in Ruth collectibles is a wise investment.

“You think of Marilyn Monroe, you think of Lucille Ball, you think of John Wayne, they have become almost legendary in their status, and Ruth has done that. He went from being a legend now to being almost mythical, larger than life,” he said.

The card’s price, $7.2 million, is the third-highest amount ever paid for a sports card. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $12.6 million, and a Honus Wagner card sold for $7.25 million.

