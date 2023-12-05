Advertise With Us

Portland takes down Potterville to remain undefeated

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the boys’ basketball showdowns tonight was between Luke Pohl’s Portland Raiders and Jacob Briney’s Potterville Vikings, and the ball movement for the Raiders made the difference.

Despite Dominic Novara having a back injury, he was still able to play and make an impact. In the third quarter, Novara found his cutting teammate, Carter White, for the foul and one to give the Raiders a 12-point lead. Then it’s White finding his teammate Evan Gross for the easy bucket for two of his 11 points. The Raiders close out the quarter strong with a 12-point lead.

To close out the game, sophomore Tej Virk nailed a couple of 3-pointers to seal the deal as Portland takes down Potterville 56-32 and the Raiders start out 2-0.

