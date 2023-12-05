Pistons Resume Play Wednesday Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons, after five days off, resume their season at home Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pistons have lost a franchise single season record of 17 consecutive losses and have a 2-18 season record. They are on pace for the worst record in NBA history. Memphis is struggling at 5-14.

