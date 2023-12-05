Advertise With Us

Pistons Resume Play Wednesday Night

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen...
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons, after five days off, resume their season at home Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pistons have lost a franchise single season record of 17 consecutive losses and have a 2-18 season record. They are on pace for the worst record in NBA history. Memphis is struggling at 5-14.

