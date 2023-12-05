Peacock Road Family Farm brings the north pole to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tucked in between the trees of Mid-Michigan, a Christmas tree farm sits between Bath Township and Laingsburg along the Vermilion Creek. On the farm, there’s a quaint wooden cabin, hand-made to replicate an era when pioneers depended on wood stoves to keep warm.

Peacock Road Family Farm is a little piece of the North Pole in Mid-Michigan. Ed Carpenter, known as Farmer Ed to those on the farm, says while he does sell Christmas trees, he’s in the business of selling smiles.

The Christmas tree farm offers a unique Christmas experience for the whole family to enjoy. From their Christmas tree lot and indoor light show to their Santa experience, the farm captures the magic of Christmas in one location.

Click here to plan your trip to Peacock Road Family Farm.

