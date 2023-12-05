MSU announces new community medicine program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Earlier Tuesday morning, the Michigan State University (MSU) Department of Veterinary Medicine and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced a new Community Medicine Program.

This program will allow MSU veterinary students to operate a mobile veterinary unit that will support the needs and welfare of animal organizations and shelters in Michigan.

The program aims to provide hands-on skills and training to students that will be useful after graduation.

