Mid-Michigan non-profits receive funding to help Michiganders in need

The “MI Impact Grant” is helping to expand programs with 10 non-profits to help more people in Michiganders make ends meet.
By Marz Anderson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The “MI Impact Grant” is helping to expand programs with 10 non-profits to help more people in Michiganders make ends meet.

“No one should have to choose between medical care and food. No one should have to choose between heating their homes and food,” said Kelly Miller, Chief Development Officer of the Greater Lansing Food Bank

The food bank was awarded over $700,000 to fight food insecurity. Miller says she was in shock when it was announced the food back would receive the funds.

“This really is the largest grant that we’ve received here at the food bank, and we are so thrilled to have state funding that can come right here to our local communities and really help bowie a lot of our work over the next two years,” said Miller.

Helping programs like home food deliveries, care kits for the homeless, and distrusting food their roughly one-hundred forty partners across mid-Michigan.

“Over the past 12 months alone every single month, we’ve seen a 30-percent rise in the number of households coming to the food bank or one of our food pantries.”

Locally, the Greater Lansing Food Bank isn’t the only non-profit to receive funding. Holy Cross Services received over $1.5 million to assist with youth services across mid-Michigan.”

Vice President of Advancement Marcy Doozan shared with News 10, that Holy Cross will use funds from the grant to open a transition center for youth and young adults leaving foster care or the child welfare system. Offering mental health services, workforce training, and other services that will prepare them for adulthood.

