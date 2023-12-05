Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Tree planting program

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During the winter months when trees go into dormancy, the city of Lansing is planning to enhance the area’s beauty by planting more trees.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Brett Kaschinske, the Lansing Parks Director.

People can watch the full interview in the player above.

