Michigan working to fix juvenile justice system

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has opened up 100 beds across the state for troubled teens going through the juvenile justice system. This is just one way the state is working to make sure kids who need help, get it.

A new package of bills that passed in early November aim to take away the reliance on sending kids to detention centers and instead putting them in community based programs.

“If we can keep them in the community, in their home, that is really the number one priority. Yet, there are times when a youth may need some form of residential care and that’s where our residential program comes in,” said Brian Philson, the President and CEO of Highfields.

Although, sending troubled youth to residential placements like Highfields is better than detention centers, Suzanna Shkreli says new legislation aims to stop the court’s dependence on sending kids to facilities to by using screening tools that didn’t exist before.

“We’re able to see what the risk of a child is and what their needs are throughout their juvenile justice experience and the hope is as things change, as they de-escalate and receive treatment that they will leave any type of secure setting and re-enter their community,” said Suzanna Shkreli, the Director of Michigan Department of Health Human Services’ Juvenile Justice Reform.

The reform of the juvenile justice system by the state should overall reduce the need for residential placements.

“I want I and Highfields to work ourselves out of a job. Wouldn’t it be great if we didn’t have to have a residential program that had to have delinquent youth to come to them,” said Philson.

Philson says two-thirds of the youth that come through the Highfields residential program, go on to never commit another crime and don’t go back in the system at all. Which for him, is the best possible outcome.

Highfields offers a number of preventative programs for kids, in schools and in homes. You can find their website linked here.

