Michigan State Police urging parents to be involved in school bus safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School bus safety is a priority. That’s why Michigan State Police is encouraging parents to be aware of bus inspections. And says it’s as easy as scanning a QR code placed on the bus door. Something Hanne Hoffmann had not thought of.

“You want to know what you’re dealing with, especially with your kids,” said Jeremy Matter.

“I’m kind of just really putting my faith in the system. I’m taking for granted that the bus, they are safe that the brakes are working,” said Hoffmann.

Matter says there are approximately 17,000 vehicles that transport more than 800,000 school children. Michigan has 12 inspectors who check all public and private school buses annually.

“Either it’s everything passed, and it gets a big green sticker in the windshield, it either has a minor issue but it’s not a safety-related issue,” said Matter. “And that’s called what is a yellow tag and that still has to get fixed within 60 days.”

And if it’s a red tag, the bus cannot be driven until resolved. Fred Doelker at Dean Transportation says parents should know the buses are maintained safely.

“It’s not always transparent for the public to know how safety practices are putting in place statewide, and this is one of those that’s very easy to access,” said Doelker.

When you scan the QR code, it takes you right to the Michigan School bus inspection page. The page shows if that particular bus is ready for the thousands of kids in Michigan.

“I think transparency is really key for building a relationship of confidence,” said Hoffmann. “I also think it’s important for the bus drivers, that they are provided a vehicle that is safe for them to drive.”

Easing the minds of parents and getting kids to their destination.

People interested in learning more about the information can check out the Michigan website.

