MHSAA Winter Sports are beginning their seasons

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first girls basketball games are kicking off this week, along with wrestling and ski races. There are around 65,000 athletes that will be competing in 13 different sports for the MHSAA.

Girls basketball officially tipped off on Monday, Dec. 4, and both boys and girls wrestling meets may start Wednesday, Dec. 6. The winter season ends with the Girls Basketball Finals on March 23, and this is the first time since 2018-19 when girls basketball will conclude the winter season. The reason for it came from the NCAA, which starts the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on March 22–23, and Michigan State could potentially host first-round games at the Breslin Center. That’s the location where the MHSAA plays both the girls and boys basketball semifinals and finals.

Below is a list of all the dates in the postseason for MHSAA winter sports.:

Boys Basketball

Districts – Feb. 26, 28, March 1

Regionals – March 5, 7

Quarterfinals – March 12

Semifinals – March 14-15

Finals – March 16

Girls Basketball

Districts – March 4, 6, 8

Regionals – March 11, 13

Quarterfinals – March 19

Semifinals – March 21-22

Finals – March 23

Bowling

Regionals – Feb. 23-24

Finals – March 1-2

Competitive Cheer

Districts – Feb. 16-17

Regionals – Feb. 24

Finals – March 1-2

Gymnastics

Regionals – March 2Finals – March 8-9

Ice Hockey

Regionals – Feb. 19-28

Quarterfinals – March 2

Semifinals – March 7-8

Finals – March 9

Skiing

Regionals – Feb. 12-16

Finals – Feb. 26

Swimming & Diving

Upper Peninsula Girls/Boys Finals – Feb. 17

Lower Peninsula Boys Diving Regionals – Feb. 29

Lower Peninsula Boys Finals – March 8-9

Wrestling – Team

Districts – Feb. 7-8

Regionals – Feb. 14

Finals – Feb. 23-24

Wrestling – Individual

Districts – Feb. 10

Boys Regionals – Feb. 17

Girls Regionals – Feb. 18

Finals – March 1-2

