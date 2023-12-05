Mason High School students lead a safe driving event to remember classmates who passed away

Mason, Mich. (WILX) - Four months ago the Mason community was struck with a tragic loss. Two high school students passed away in a car wreck after one of the girl’s older brother was driving under the influence.

Amanda Blue and Lillian Klages motivated their classmates and friends to create change.

Students got together and created a safe driving event that hopes to shed light on the dangers of driving impaired.

Aidan Daenzer a junior at Mason said he hopes this event can help save lives.

" I hope that the Mason students learn from what has happened, obviously it was a terrible tragedy and we don’t want it to happen to anyone else that we know or that we love”, said Daenzer.

At the event, they gave away bracelets and key chains to remind students to make the right choice before getting behind the wheel.

A driving simulator game and drunk goggles showed students how alcohol affects vision and reaction timing.

Another student Drew Perrault said “Walking with those goggles on being drunk like that, it is really not a good experience, you can’t walk straight. you can’t deal with anything.”

Although the event was lots of fun with laughter and friends, student Maya Thomas said the message was still serious.

Thomas said, " It is not a joke, drunk driving is not funny, it is a real problem.”

Students are trying to learn from a tragedy while still learning to deal with the loss of their classmates.

