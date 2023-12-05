Advertise With Us

Lions DT Alim McNeill is placed on IR but could be ready for the playoffs

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy...
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions will be without their defensive tackle, Alim McNeill, who had a breakout season in his first 12 games. Detroit placed McNeill on the IR Tuesday after he suffered a knee sprain in the win against the Saints.

Since McNeill is on injured reserve, he will miss the next four games, but according to Tom Pelissero, there’s a possibility the DT is back for the playoffs. McNeill is in his third season and has 5 sacks and 31 combined tackles, which is on pace to be his career best.

Today, the Lions signed veteran DT Tyson Alualu to add more depth to the position in Detroit. Alualu has been in the NFL since 2010.

