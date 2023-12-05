Advertise With Us

LEO awards $15M in grants to nonprofits to help lift people in Michigan out of poverty

(Unsplash)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced $15 million of grants to 10 non-profits that help people go up from poverty.

On Tuesday, it was announced that 10 large nonprofits received one-time grant funds of up to $2 million to expand programming that lifts people out of poverty. This means above the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold.

“No one should have to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table for their families,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The MI Impact Grant provides several of Michigan’s largest nonprofits with funds to make a meaningful and direct impact in their communities. We remain committed to assisting individuals living in poverty and ensure Michigan families have access to the support they need.”

The grants are from the MI Impact Grant program which is meant to address disparities that affect people’s abilities to afford necessities such as housing, child care, food, health care, and transportation. The program’s plan is to lift 100,000 families out of working poverty in five years.

The non-profits are listed below:

(Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity)

