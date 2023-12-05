LCC renaming Arts & Sciences Building after former president

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC) will rename its Arts & Sciences Building after its sixth president.

Brent M. Knight served as LCC’s president from 2008-2020. He retired after 12 years at the helm. He was previously granted the title of president emeritus in 2020, making him the first LCC president to receive the title.

Knight is responsible for some 27 sculpture installations across LCC’s campuses, including his final sculpture project at the center of the Downtown Campus, the soaring 43-foot, iconic Upward Bound.

The college will celebrate the renaming in 2024.

