Lansing man sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing gun linked to homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man is set to spend 15 years behind bars after illegally possessing a gun that was used in a Muskegon homicide, the United States Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

Ricky Jaimal Meeks, 41, from Lansing, had been accused of domestic assault in 2022. During that arrest, he fled from police in his car, resulting in a high-speed crash. During the trial, evidence was presented that showed Meeks illegally possessed a gun during the incident.

During his sentencing, the United States government presented further evidence showing that Meeks’ illegal gun was the same one used in the Oct. 5, 2021 homicide of Earnest Hardy in Muskegon.

“Ricky Meeks chose to illegally possess an illegal crime gun to commit domestic abuse. Everyone deserves to live in peace without the threat of gun and or domestic violence,” said Detroit Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “Meeks will have significant time to reflect about his poor life choices in federal prison. The message should be clear to everyone: If you choose to carry an illegal firearm, you need to pack your bags for prison.”

