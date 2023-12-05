Ingham county felony firearms charges increase with new prosecutor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is seeing a big rise in the number of people facing felony gun charges. It’s part of a larger effort to reduce gun violence in the Greater Lansing area.

The Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane is sticking to his tough-on-crime campaign promises. Dewane has charged 447 felony firearm offenses this year, while last year at this time saw 95.

The Village Lansing’s director Michael Lynn Jr. says felony firearms charges aren’t the answer. He says increasing sentences through these charges perpetuates the cycle of gun violence.

“There’s ways to do this through you know prevention, support, and then enforcement if they’re not willing to take the support and prevention side. The real data doesn’t show that any of what the prosecutor is doing today is going to make anybody anymore safer,” said Lynn.

Dewane says he knows there is more work to do, pointing towards groups that provide prevention and support such as Advance Peace of Lansing and Ingham

Advance Peace has been operating in Lansing for a year and has plans to expand given its success.

“We know this is working. We know that incidents with evidence of shots being fired are down. Fatal homicides in Lansing are down 67 percent,” said Lansing’s Mayor Andy Schor at a press conference on the 16th of November.

However, Advance Peace says non-fatal shootings are up seven and a half percent city-wide. To combat the violence, Lansing proposed laws to increase penalties for unlawful gun use.

“The problem being that we have an enormous amount of guns in our community, and we need to somehow deal with that problem,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee, at a press conference on the 16th of November. a

As the two sides disagree, they can agree on one thing. Gun violence is a complex problem, that needs complex solutions.

The city of Lansing’s Public Safety Committee meets tomorrow. Members plan to talk about the city’s request for more tools to get illegal guns off the streets, such as the laws proposed by the mayor and police chief.

