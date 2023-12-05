Advertise With Us

Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National Park, from Sunrise, Wash.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

  • Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127
Photos from 2021 of Tamal and Jerry Flore
Four Clinton County foster, adoptive parents facing multiple counts of child abuse
Delta Twp. ambulance struck in car crash, hospitalizing two
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested for attempted shoplifting during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

Latest News

Michigan has opened up 100 beds across the state for troubled teens going through the juvenile...
Michigan working to fix juvenile justice system
FILE - A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Feb. 3, 2023. CVS Health is introducing...
CVS Health lays out changes to clarify prescription drug pricing that may save some customers money
Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
P!nk extends record-shattering Summer Carnival stadium tour into 2024
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94