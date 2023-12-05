Heisman Award Announced Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four finalists have been invited to New York City for the annual Heisman Trophy Presentation Saturday night. Betting services say the favorite is LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. The other three are quarterbacks Bo Nix of Oregon, Michael Penix of Washington and receiver Marvin Harrison, Junior of Ohio State. The Buckeyes have now had a finalist each of the last three years.

