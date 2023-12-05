Advertise With Us

Heisman Award Announced Saturday

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Daniels is a finalists for the Heisman Trophy.(AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four finalists have been invited to New York City for the annual Heisman Trophy Presentation Saturday night. Betting services say the favorite is LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. The other three are quarterbacks Bo Nix of Oregon, Michael Penix of Washington and receiver Marvin Harrison, Junior of Ohio State. The Buckeyes have now had a finalist each of the last three years.

