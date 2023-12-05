Fretail Store helps families in need during the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In this season of giving, the giving never stops.

“Seeing the life-changing events that happened in the store every day will change your life forever,” said Mike Karl.

Mike Karl is the founder of the Lansing Fretail Store. It looks like a regular store except everything is free.

“It’s giving people a hand up because we want to create more people that help, and when you help people and you get them past that point, they want to help more people,” said Karl.

For more than three years, the Fretail store has been helping the Lansing community. With the help of volunteers who want to make a difference.

“The best thing about it is you get to help people, right?” said Karl. “Yup and make lives better,” said Alex Norman.

All year long, they provide necessities like diapers, food, baby formula and clothing. Soon the store will start their 12 days of Christmas.

“People can come in and get toys for the kids,” said Karl. “Then they can go and get clothing for their kids as well. All throughout the 12 days of Christmas, we’ll be putting out more items, not only just in this store, but the Fretail store so everybody gets a gift.”

And when you’re done shopping, the policy is no questions asked and no judgment.

“Everything you need. Everything you need is here,” said Karl.

Last year, the Fretail store helped 2,200 families across Michigan. This year, the store is expecting to help more than 5,00 families.

“The Christmas season is really about miracles, and you can make one yourself and as a community member you can donate and create miracles for families that might go without,” said Karl.

Making a Christmas miracle for every family.

Starting Monday, people can sign up for a jingle card to start holiday shopping at the Fretail store. 12 Days of Christmas will start on December 8th to December 22nd.

