Former East Lansing standout picking up offers in the transfer portal
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Boyd just completed his redshirt-sophomore season for Michigan State. The offensive lineman elected to enter the transfer portal and has already received five offers from various schools.
According to Boyd’s X account, Purdue, Colorado, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, and Louisville have all extended offers to the 6-7 and 320-pound East Lansing native.
Boyd is rated as a three-star student according to On3 and isn’t projected to go to a certain school at this time.
