Former East Lansing standout picking up offers in the transfer portal

Former East Lansing standouts Andrel Anthony and Ethan Boyd
Former East Lansing standouts Andrel Anthony and Ethan Boyd(WILX)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Boyd just completed his redshirt-sophomore season for Michigan State. The offensive lineman elected to enter the transfer portal and has already received five offers from various schools.

According to Boyd’s X account, Purdue, Colorado, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, and Louisville have all extended offers to the 6-7 and 320-pound East Lansing native.

Boyd is rated as a three-star student according to On3 and isn’t projected to go to a certain school at this time.

