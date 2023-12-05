First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be an uneventful day across Mid-Michigan with mostly cloudy skies and a very small chance of a stray flurry. High temperatures today top out in the upper 30s to near 40º. We hold on to the clouds tonight and have a slightly greater chance of seeing a few flurries. Lows tonight drop back to near 30º.

Temperatures will be warming up for the end of the week. Thursday starts with cloud cover, but we turn partly cloudy for the afternoon. High temperatures return to the mid to upper 40s Thursday. Friday should be a partly cloudy day with highs in the low 50s. Rain showers are expected Saturday with highs in the mid 50s.

The rain Saturday is ahead of a cold front that is expected to move across Michigan Sunday. As of early this morning the information available is leaning towards Mid-Michigan being in a position to see mainly rain on Sunday with just a dusting of snow towards the tail end of the precipitation Sunday night. This could change, so check back for updates. If it is rain or snow, Sunday could end up being a windy day across the area. High temperatures in the mid 40s Sunday morning will fall a few degrees in the afternoon.

Once we get past the weekend storm system, dry weather is expected Monday into the middle of next week. High temperatures early next week will be in the mid 30s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 6, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1998

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1964

Jackson Record High: 68º 1998

Jackson Record Low: -1º 1964

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.