Explore miles of homemade Christmas light displays at Nite Lites

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season.

Running through January 7, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays.

The 5-mile route, which winds throughout the MIS grounds, will feature more than 500 displays and thousands of lights, including six lighted tunnels and 15 mega trees.

Back by popular demand is the Nite Lites Express- a fun train ride through the route.

Here are some train tips:

Dress warm/appropriately

No refunds

Kids can ride on lap

Train runs rain or shine

No alcohol/coolers or smoking

TRAIN LEAVES PROMPTLY ON SCHEDULED TIMES. Please Plan Accordingly. Service Dogs Allowed. No Other pets

Ticket Booth is 15 minute Drive off of US 12 Entrances Gate 8 Or Gate 14 thru their spectacular Pre Show.

$35 Per Car/Vehicle

$50 Limo*/Motorhome*/Minibus*

$100 Per Tour Bus*

*Tour Bus, Limo, Motorhome, Minibus Tickets purchase at Ticket Booth Only.

(Train Ticket does not include DRIVE THRU CAR Ticket) Drive Thru Ticket not needed for Train Ride

You can visit now through January 7th Sun - Thurs: 5:30 - 9PM Fri - Sat: 5:30 - 10PM

For more information, fans can go to www.nitelitesshow.com or email nitelites@frontier.com.

