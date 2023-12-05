Advertise With Us

Detroit’s manager A.J. Hinch receives contract extension

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings,...
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego./ Source: (Associated Press)(WVLT)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The skipper for the Detroit Tigers has agreed to a new contract extension. Originally, A.J. Hinch was believed to be signed through the 2025 season, but the terms of the new deal haven’t been released. Scott Harris, president of baseball operations for Detroit, says that Hinch will manage the Tigers “for a long time.”

Hinch was hired back in 2020, replacing Ron Gardenhire after being suspended for a season because of the Houston Astros cheating scheme. The Astros won the World Series under Hinch in 2017 and were Houston’s manager from 2015–2019.

Hinch has a record of 221-265 during his three seasons with Detroit, but went 78-84 this past season, which is Detroit’s best record since 2016.

