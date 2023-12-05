Advertise With Us

Crews respond to house fire on S Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews responded to a house fire in Lansing early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 4500 block of S Pennsylvania Avenue on Dec. 5. The Lansing Fire Department told News 10 at the scene that firefighters are unsure if anyone was home when the flames broke out. They said they are actively searching the home for residents.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

