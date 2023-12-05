Artificial ice rink opens in Meridian Township

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new place to skate in Mid-Michigan.

Meridian Township opened an artificial ice rink—it’s located at Marketplace on the Green, which is behind the Meridian Mall.

The rink will be open every day from dawn until about 9 p.m. and will remain open until late March.

The rink is available for free. Due to safety concerns, hockey is not permitted. According to the township’s website, some skates are available on-site to borrow for free while enjoying the rink.

Visit Meridian Township’s website to learn more about the rules of the ice rink.

