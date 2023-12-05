Advertise With Us

92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94

(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County Tuesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a 92-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 5 and attempted to make a U-turn on the expressway. He was then struck by a semi-truck traveling eastbound.

The semi-truck hauling 70,000 car batteries left the roadway and overturned. Officials said both drivers were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound I-94 is down to one lane and is backed up.

Police said there was no leakage from the batteries since they were all intact.

(Michigan State Police)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127
Photos from 2021 of Tamal and Jerry Flore
Four Clinton County foster, adoptive parents facing multiple counts of child abuse
Delta Twp. ambulance struck in car crash, hospitalizing two
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested for attempted shoplifting during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

Latest News

Michigan has opened up 100 beds across the state for troubled teens going through the juvenile...
Michigan working to fix juvenile justice system
- clipped version
A Camden business owner and his employees are still reeling after learning someone stole money...
WATCH: Tipped Wage System being discussed ahead of Supreme Court arguments
WILX Weather Website 12/5/2023 Midday
Snow Ends Tuesday PM, Mild Late Week