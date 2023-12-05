92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County Tuesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a 92-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 5 and attempted to make a U-turn on the expressway. He was then struck by a semi-truck traveling eastbound.

The semi-truck hauling 70,000 car batteries left the roadway and overturned. Officials said both drivers were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound I-94 is down to one lane and is backed up.

Police said there was no leakage from the batteries since they were all intact.

