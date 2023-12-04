Advertise With Us

Woman accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge 18-year-old...
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge 18-year-old Adriana Nickole Campbell with first-degree domestic battering.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JOESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A woman in Arkansas is accused of stabbing her husband several times after he criticized her “reckless driving,” according to police.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge 18-year-old Adriana Nickole Campbell with first-degree domestic battering.

According to court documents obtained by KAIT, police were called to respond to reports of a stabbing at an apartment Thursday.

Officers said they found a man sitting on a sofa, bleeding from his left leg when they arrived.

“Officers also observed a cut to the lower portion of the victim’s abdomen, which officers stated had part of his intestine coming through the open wound,” the affidavit stated.

Authorities said the injured man, who was taken to the hospital, told investigators his wife had stabbed him with a knife during an argument about her reckless driving.

“Once they arrived home, Campbell obtained a knife and began to ‘key’ their vehicle parked in front of their apartment,” the affidavit stated. “When victim confronted her at the car to get her to stop, Campbell turned on him and stabbed him multiple times with the knife.”

Officers collected a black folding knife from the apartment as evidence and then took Campbell to the police department for questioning.

“During the interview, Campbell admitted to having stabbed the victim with a black-handled knife,” the affidavit stated. “But [she] stated that she could not recall the events of the stabbing as she had ‘blacked out’ during that time.”

The affidavit states Campbell told detectives her husband had thrown her to the ground twice, then punched and kicked her.

However, the court documents noted that a female officer found no “observable injury” to Campbell’s body.

“Campbell also stated during the interview that she knows she should not have done it,” the detective stated.

After reviewing the case, the judge ordered Campbell be held on a $75,000 cash/surety bond and issued a no-contact order.

Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.

