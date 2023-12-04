WEATHER EXTRA: Light snow may be on the way
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain we saw over the weekend has moved out east, meaning we can plan on clouds and - hopefully - a few peeks of sun for Monday afternoon. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the temperatures dropping and if we’ll see some snow this week.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 4, 2023
- Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
- Lansing Record High: 64° 1941
- Lansing Record Low: -13° 1886
- Jackson Record High: 65º 1941
- Jackson Record Low: -2º 2002
