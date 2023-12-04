Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Light snow may be on the way

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain we saw over the weekend has moved out east, meaning we can plan on clouds and - hopefully - a few peeks of sun for Monday afternoon. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the temperatures dropping and if we’ll see some snow this week.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 4, 2023

  • Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
  • Lansing Record High: 64° 1941
  • Lansing Record Low: -13° 1886
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1941
  • Jackson Record Low: -2º 2002

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing closed due to accident
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill fumbles as he is hit by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil...
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed

Latest News

Deadly crashes on the rise during the holiday season
It’s important to think before getting behind the wheel this holiday season because, according...
Deadly crashes during holiday season on the rise
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
End Of The Week Warm-Up
Mid-Michigan shows their holiday spirit at Jollypalooza