WEATHER EXTRA: Light snow may be on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain we saw over the weekend has moved out east, meaning we can plan on clouds and - hopefully - a few peeks of sun for Monday afternoon. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the temperatures dropping and if we’ll see some snow this week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 4, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1941

Lansing Record Low: -13° 1886

Jackson Record High: 65º 1941

Jackson Record Low: -2º 2002

