Two convicted Wolverine Watchmen denied release

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two members of the Wolverine Watchmen - the group accused of attempting to attack the state Capitol and kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, have had their requests for release denied.

Paul Bellar and Joseph Morrison were convicted in 2022 of providing materials support for terrorist acts, gang membership, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The two men appealed their sentences. They also requested to be released while their appeals were pending.

Following a hearing on Friday, a judge denied the two men’s requests.

The two men had also appealed the decision to place them in federal prison. The judge also denied that request.

