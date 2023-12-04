Advertise With Us

‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from ‘6 massive heart attacks’

Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E...
Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center on Aug. 24, 2019, in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Supernatural” actor Mark Sheppard suffered six “massive heart attacks” and is lucky to be alive, he announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Sheppard, 59, said he collapsed in his kitchen on Friday and had to be “brought back from the dead” four times.

Sheppard said he learned he had a 100% blockage in his LAD, the left anterior descending artery, which is the biggest artery in the heart.

This type of blockage is commonly referred to as “the widow maker,” according to the Cleveland Clinic, because it is very often fatal.

Sheppard said his wife’s quick actions, along with first responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department and hospital staff, saved his life.

Immediate treatment is crucial for a chance at survival, the Cleveland Clinic says.

“My chances of survival were virtually nil,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “I feel great. Humbled once more.”

Sheppard said in the post that he would be back home on Sunday.

Sheppard is known for playing the role of Crowley on “Supernatural” from 2009-2017.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing reopens following crash

Latest News

Other museums in Jackson County also hosted events, including Ella Sharp Park, which held a...
Community gathers for the Grass Lake Festival of Lights
Jaycees Lansing hosted their annual Stuff The Bus event which helps bring necessities and toys...
Local shoppers Stuff The Bus, helping families in need
It is unknown as of Saturday if anyone was injured.
House fire leads to heavy first responder presence in Lansing
Sparrow Bloom focuses on flowers, self-care, and small business products.
People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Worshop at Lansing Brewing Company
The event is part of a global movement of photographers and volunteers giving back through...
Photographers go to LCC to give free portrait sessions