Staudt on Sports LIVE: Did the committee get it right?

Tim Staudt joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports today.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the uproar over the college football playoff selections - was it the right call? Plus we preview Michigan State hosting Wisconsin in men’s basketball on Tuesday night in East Lansing.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

