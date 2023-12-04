Spartan Women Use Stalwart Defense to Thwart Miami, 89-44, Sunday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State women’s basketball held Miami (Ohio) to single digits in three of the four quarters en route to an 89-44 win over the RedHawks Sunday at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans improve to 7-1, including winning all five games at the Breslin Center so far this season, while Miami falls to 1-4 this year.

MSU’s defense was solid forcing a season-high 29 turnovers, while adding 16 steals. The Spartans scored 30 points off of turnovers in the game.

Michigan State had four players in double figures led by a career high off the bench from sophomore guard Theryn Hallock. She had previously set a career high with 14 against DePaul on Nov. 30. Graduate guard Moira Joiner scored 15 points, now scoring in double figures in every game this season. Graduate guard forward Julia Ayrault was near a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds, while junior guard DeeDee Hagemann added 12 points and two steals.

Nuria Jurjo led the RedHawks with nine points and seven rebounds.

Miami jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead before Hagemann completed a four-point play to make it 6-4 with seven minutes left in the quarter. The Spartans forced three turnovers in two minutes to keep them close as the offense started cold. MSU went on an 8-0 run to pull ahead 12-7. Miami went over seven minutes without a field goal, as Michigan State led 18-9 at the end of the period.

In the second quarter, the Spartans scored the first 14 points to open up a 32-9 advantage. Despite being held off the scoreboard the final 4:58, Michigan State still led at the half 35-16.

Both offenses came to life in the third period, as the RedHawks continued to stay hot from long range. Miami ended the game 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. MSU out-scored Miami 29-22 in the period behind 13 points from Joiner. She was 4-for-5 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.

Michigan State used a 6-0 run to take its first 30-point advantage early in the fourth period. The offensive explosion wasn’t over as MSU went on a 15-2 run over 4:59 to escalate it to a 40-point game after a pair of free throws from freshman guard Bree Robinson. Seven different Spartans scored in the fourth quarter, as MSU went to the bench. Junior guard Lauren Ross scored five points, while Robinson scored four. Every Spartan that got in the game scored at least two points, as MSU out-scored Miami 25-6 in the final 10 minutes.

The Spartans now turn their attention to Big Ten play, taking on Nebraska on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Breslin Center. This is the second game of MSU’s three-game homestand.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.