Recovered body confirmed to be missing Flushing woman, sheriff says

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the body recovered in Saginaw County is confirmed to be the Flushing woman who went missing in October.

A body was recovered on Nov. 29 from a drainage ditch in St. Charles and at the time, Swanson said it was believed to be Kelly McWhirter. He said the body had significant trauma and the clothing matched the last known clothing McWhirter was wearing the night she disappeared.

On Dec. 4 at about 1 p.m., Swanson said they confirmed it was McWhirter after dental records and DNA came back as a 100 percent identity.

Swanson said they believe McWhirter was murdered by her estranged husband, Steven Higgins, sometime between Saturday, Oct. 14 and early Tuesday morning, Oct. 17. Swanson also said Higgins disposed of her body during that timeframe.

Higgins was found driving his truck in Montrose early Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, and was pulled over by police, but Swanson said Higgins would not come out of the vehicle. He then took out a weapon and shot himself in the head.

Swanson said investigators want to confirm there was no one else involved in McWhirter’s murder.

“What we do find is this is, most likely, a very premeditated occurrence. Higgins knew was he was doing, knew where he was going, he was fully responsible,” Swanson said.

A woman in Ogemaw County provided investigators with a piece of evidence that would be used for blunt-force trauma, Swanson said, adding because of the condition in which the body was found, there was no way to determine if that happened.

Swanson said investigators did determine the cause and manner of her death. He said even with the evidence left at the scene of the crime, there was a lot of blunt-force trauma but Higgins took it one step further.

The family is still dealing with grief but at least this is that closure they were hoping for and now they can heal, Swanson said.

If you or someone you know is in an unsafe situation, contact the following domestic violence resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline: 866-864-2338

YWCA of Greater Flint: 810-238-7233

