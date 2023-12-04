Advertise With Us

Quiet conditions Monday, and a preview of our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quiet conditions are expected today but some light snow is on the way for Tuesday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford prepares you for the snow showers in the forecast this week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of what you can expect during our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 4, 2023

  • Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
  • Lansing Record High: 64° 1941
  • Lansing Record Low: -13° 1886
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1941
  • Jackson Record Low: -2º 2002

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing closed due to crash
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127

Latest News

Other museums in Jackson County also hosted events, including Ella Sharp Park, which held a...
Community gathers for the Grass Lake Festival of Lights
Sparrow Bloom focuses on flowers, self-care, and small business products.
People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Worshop at Lansing Brewing Company
The orchestra hosts family series events four times throughout the year.
Learning music from the Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Additionally, the Historical Society will host their 3rd Annual Holiday Banquet on Dec. 7th.
Christmas Tree lighting and holiday open house in Jackson
Four Clinton County foster, adoptive parents facing multiple counts of child abuse