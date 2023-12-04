Quiet conditions Monday, and a preview of our evening newscasts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quiet conditions are expected today but some light snow is on the way for Tuesday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford prepares you for the snow showers in the forecast this week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of what you can expect during our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 4, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1941

Lansing Record Low: -13° 1886

Jackson Record High: 65º 1941

Jackson Record Low: -2º 2002

