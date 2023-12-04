People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Workshop at Lansing Brewing Company

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a wreath-making day at the Lansing Brewing Company, where many people gathered for the Sparrow Bloom Winter Wreath Workshop.

People unleashed their Christmas creativity all afternoon with a Sparrow Bloom wreath design class. They used seasonal evergreens, fresh foliage, ribbon, and textural elements to create their holiday wreaths. Each person also received a drink voucher to enjoy brews or cocktails from the Lansing Brewing Company.

One organizer said it’s about bringing people together.

Becca Barnell, from Sparrow Bloom, said, “It’s really fun to watch people get to know each other. It’s just a time when they can come and be creative. It’s super fun to see how everybody is creative in their way and how every wreath looks different. We really enjoy this time.”

Sparrow Bloom focuses on flowers, self-care, and small business products.

