Advertise With Us

People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Workshop at Lansing Brewing Company

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a wreath-making day at the Lansing Brewing Company, where many people gathered for the Sparrow Bloom Winter Wreath Workshop.

People unleashed their Christmas creativity all afternoon with a Sparrow Bloom wreath design class. They used seasonal evergreens, fresh foliage, ribbon, and textural elements to create their holiday wreaths. Each person also received a drink voucher to enjoy brews or cocktails from the Lansing Brewing Company.

One organizer said it’s about bringing people together.

Becca Barnell, from Sparrow Bloom, said, “It’s really fun to watch people get to know each other. It’s just a time when they can come and be creative. It’s super fun to see how everybody is creative in their way and how every wreath looks different. We really enjoy this time.”

Sparrow Bloom focuses on flowers, self-care, and small business products.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing closed due to accident
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127

Latest News

Other museums in Jackson County also hosted events, including Ella Sharp Park, which held a...
Community gathers for the Grass Lake Festival of Lights
Sparrow Bloom focuses on flowers, self-care, and small business products.
People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Worshop at Lansing Brewing Company
The orchestra hosts family series events four times throughout the year.
Learning music from the Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately