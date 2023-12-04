Advertise With Us

One person dead in Washtenaw County house fire

Fire truck (FILE)
By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a house fire in Washtenaw County.

On Sunday, Dec. 3., at around 10:30 p.m., first responders were sent to 5603 Sharon Hollow Road in Sharon Township, Washtenaw County.

When officials arrived, they discovered a home fully engulfed in flames. The house was destroyed within minutes, as the home was built in the 1800s and extremely flammable.

Neighbors told police that one person lived in the home and that their car was in the driveway. The resident had last been seen at 6:00 p.m. that night.

Firefighters with the Manchester Fire Department extinguished the fire. Police then found a body within the smoldering remains. The body was taken to the University of Michigan for an autopsy and identification.

If you have any information on this fire, call the Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.

