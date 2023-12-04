“Not So Silent Night” fundraiser aims to provide affordable art programs in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Reach Studio Art Center in Lansing its starting its 20th annual fundraising week with the Not So Silent Night.

The art center provides free and reduced-fee art programs for the Lansing Community.

This week’s goal is to raise enough money to continue the programs year-round.

“We’re particularly excited to be celebrating with people in the Lansing area and to be honoring the work that reaches down over the last 20 years of providing Equitable access to the Arts and it’s gonna be just to Celebration of reach and hopefully a fun infested way to spend a night during the holiday season and raise some important funds for the programming here,” said Director Melissa Keeley.

Throughout the week, local artists will come to the studio and talk about their work. It ends with a gala at 7:00 on Saturday evening.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.