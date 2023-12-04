Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan shows their holiday spirit at Jollypalooza

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Christmas just around the corner, the Commonwealth Commerce Center in downtown Jackson hosted this year’s Jollypalooza holiday gift shop.

Visitors had access to 60 tables filled with nothing but holiday gifts, Christmas decorations and ornaments, crafty goods, and a variety of other items that can be used to decorate the house or put under the tree.

According to a recent press release, Dawn Doosey was named as the next person to be featured in our Jollypalooza Holiday Gift Shop 2023 spotlight.

One of the organizers, James Seagrazes, said, “It’s one of the most unique holiday shopping experiences you can have. We play Christmas music, have Jimmy the Elf and other characters, and try to make it a fun experience by bringing out the music and costumes.”

Meanwhile, people enjoyed holiday-themed drinks at the event’s bar area.

