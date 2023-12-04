Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Holiday Fire Safety

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you decorated your home for the holidays yet? The tree, the lights, the food - it’s all so exciting!

Today on Mid-Michigan Matters, Chief Tim Gonzales from the Jackson Fire Department tells us what the biggest fire hazards that the department responds to during the holiday season.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing reopens following crash

Latest News

Other museums in Jackson County also hosted events, including Ella Sharp Park, which held a...
Community gathers for the Grass Lake Festival of Lights
Jaycees Lansing hosted their annual Stuff The Bus event which helps bring necessities and toys...
Local shoppers Stuff The Bus, helping families in need
It is unknown as of Saturday if anyone was injured.
House fire leads to heavy first responder presence in Lansing
Sparrow Bloom focuses on flowers, self-care, and small business products.
People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Worshop at Lansing Brewing Company
The event is part of a global movement of photographers and volunteers giving back through...
Photographers go to LCC to give free portrait sessions