Advertise With Us

Michigan soldier killed in Korean War to be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery

(Source: Pool/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a Michigan soldier who was killed in the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery, nearly a year after they were identified by military experts, officials said.

Army Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy’s remains will be interred on Dec. 14 at the cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, following graveside services, the U.S. Army Human Resources Command said in a news release.

The Palmer, Michigan, native was 20 when he was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, after enemy forces attacked his unit in North Korea near the Chosin Reservoir. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

But remains turned over by North Korea in 2018 were identified in February as McCarthy’s by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. That agency, an arm of the U.S. Defense Department, announced in July that scientists used circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological and DNA analysis to identify his remains.

McCarthy’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. Following his identification, officials said a rosette would be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, the U.S. Army Human Resources Command said.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing reopens following crash
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127

Latest News

Other museums in Jackson County also hosted events, including Ella Sharp Park, which held a...
Community gathers for the Grass Lake Festival of Lights
Jaycees Lansing hosted their annual Stuff The Bus event which helps bring necessities and toys...
Local shoppers Stuff The Bus, helping families in need
It is unknown as of Saturday if anyone was injured.
House fire leads to heavy first responder presence in Lansing
Sparrow Bloom focuses on flowers, self-care, and small business products.
People unleash their creativity in Wreath Making Worshop at Lansing Brewing Company
The event is part of a global movement of photographers and volunteers giving back through...
Photographers go to LCC to give free portrait sessions