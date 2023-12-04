Advertise With Us

Michigan Lottery warns public about prize scams

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***(Pixabay)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Lottery wants the public to be aware of scam artists claiming to be lottery agents or prize winners.

The lottery said it processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize.

You cannot win a prize if you have not bought a ticket or played a lottery game, the lottery said.

To check if a prize is legitimate, players can contact the lottery’s player relations division at 844-887-6836 and select option two.

The lottery said there are generally two types of lottery prize scams:

  • A person gets a letter, email, text, or phone call to inform them that they’ve won a big lottery prize but must pay a fee to collect the prize. If the person agrees, the scam artist convinces them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.
  • A person is contacted by mail, email, text, or phone call by someone claiming to be a lottery prize winner. The scam artist tells the person they will share their prize if the person sends money to them. If the person agrees, the scam artist convinces them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Read next:
Deadly crashes on the rise during the holiday season
A person driving a car.
Bay City woman’s donated Christmas tree brings ‘magic into the city’
Bay City woman’s donated Christmas tree brings ‘"magic into the city."
Students raise $10,000 for families in need
Students raise $10,000 for families in need
Program aims to help students land future manufacturing jobs
Program aims to help students land future manufacturing jobs

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police identify man who died in officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
Passenger trolley tips over in St. Johns ahead of St. Nick parade
16 people injured after trolley flips over in St. Johns
Intersection in East Lansing closed due to accident
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill fumbles as he is hit by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil...
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed

Latest News

Other museums in Jackson County also hosted events, including Ella Sharp Park, which held a...
Community gathers for the Grass Lake Festival of Lights
Community gathers for Grass Lake Festival of Lights
WILX Weather Website 12/4/2023 Midday
Flakes Early Tuesday then Milder Late Week
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127