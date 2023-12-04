Advertise With Us

Michigan gas prices rise slightly, says AAA

(Aiden Greco)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices have risen slightly in Michigan, says AAA.

Gas prices are up 4 cents in Michigan from a week ago. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.20 a gallon. The price is 19 cents lower than in November and 26 cents lower than a year ago.

AAA said drivers are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas—a discount of about $30 from 2022′s highest price last June.

“After several weeks of steady decline, Michigan motorists are now seeing slightly higher prices at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If gas demand remains low, it could help limit further pump price increases.”

The average gas prices in Lansing rose 16.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon on Dec. 4.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 19.6 cents per gallon lower than last month and 8.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $2.84 per gallon on Nov. 26, while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon—a 65.0 cent difference.

The national average gas price fell 0.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon. The national average is down 18.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 4.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.18 per gallon.

