Lions Think Ragnow Not Seriously Injured

During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on...
During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Photo by Derick E. Hingle(Derick E. Hingle | Derick E. Hingle)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday he does not believe center Frank Ragnow is seriously injured. Ragnow was carted off during this past Sunday’s game at New Orleans, which the Lions held on to win 33-28. Campbell however is not sure if Ragnow can play this Sunday at Chicago against the Bears. The teams met several weeks ago in Detroit and the Lions rallied in the final four minutes for a 31-26 victory. Detroit has a 9-3 record with five games remaining, three of which are still on the road.

