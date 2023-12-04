Lions Think Ragnow Not Seriously Injured

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday he does not believe center Frank Ragnow is seriously injured. Ragnow was carted off during this past Sunday’s game at New Orleans, which the Lions held on to win 33-28. Campbell however is not sure if Ragnow can play this Sunday at Chicago against the Bears. The teams met several weeks ago in Detroit and the Lions rallied in the final four minutes for a 31-26 victory. Detroit has a 9-3 record with five games remaining, three of which are still on the road.

